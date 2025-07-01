Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan FMs deliberate on strengthening ties

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 1. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation and maintain regional stability, Trend reports via the Kyrgyzstan's MFA.

During an official visit to Kyrgyzstan from June 30 through July 1, 2025, Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Mukhriddin held talks with Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev, focusing on a wide range of political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian topics.

The ministers underscored the importance of implementing agreements reached during the state visit of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to Kyrgyzstan in March of this year, viewing them as a roadmap for strengthening bilateral ties.

The sides also discussed regional and international issues, as well as cooperation within the UN, CIS, CSTO, and other multilateral organizations. Particular attention was given to the significance of finalizing the demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, which the ministers called a historic achievement that lays the groundwork for durable peace and good neighborly relations.

Furthermore, the parties emphasized the value of maintaining trust-based dialogue at the highest political levels to support ongoing efforts for regional security and mutual development.