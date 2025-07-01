Ukrainian Kharkiv hosts unveiling of memorial plaque to Azerbaijani honored artist (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. A ceremonial unveiling of a memorial plaque dedicated to the prominent sculptor, People’s Artist of Ukraine, and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Seyfaddin Gurbanov took place in Kharkiv, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, the Honorary Consul of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv Afghan Salmanov, the Rector of the Kharkiv Academy of Design and Arts Oleksandr Sobolev, People’s Artists of Ukraine Viktor Kovtun and Katib Mamedov, the Chairman of the Friendship Society Murad Omarov, as well as the artist’s relatives, colleagues, and students.

The memorial plaque was installed by the initiative of Murad Omarov on one of the buildings of the Kharkiv State Academy of Design and Arts, where Gurbanov taught for many years, passing on his knowledge to new generations of sculptors.

“Many works that adorn our city are thanks to Seyfaddin Gurbanov. The sculpture 'Fiddler on the Roof,' monuments to Beketov and Mechnikov, and compositions in Architect’s Square are true gems of Kharkiv. By unveiling this plaque, we honor the memory of a great man. He lived here and educated new generations. Today, he has many student-sculptors. The memory of Seyfaddin Gurbanov will forever remain in our hearts,” said Terekhov.

Salmanov expressed gratitude to Terekhov, Sobolev, and Omarov for commemorating the legacy of Gurbanov.

As Salmanov noted, Gurbanov’s work is an art that unites cultures and nations. His sculptures are a source of inspiration for young talents, Kharkiv residents, and the city’s guests.

To recall, Gurbanov lived and worked in Kharkiv. His sculptures adorn not only cities in Ukraine but also other countries. He is the author of the monument to Zarifa Aliyeva in Irpin, Hryhorii Skovoroda in Ljubljana, Muslim Magomayev in Kyiv, Taras Shevchenko in Balakliia, and the “Three Thinkers” monument in Kharkiv. His sculpture “Fiddler on the Roof” has become one of Kharkiv’s iconic landmarks.

