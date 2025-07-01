Slovenian army unveils new tank, cyber, drone units in major overhaul (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. At the Ivan Cankar Barracks in Vrhnika, a ceremony took place to celebrate the birth and reshaping of units within the Slovenian Armed Forces, Trend reports, citing the Defense Ministry of Slovenia.

New units were established: the 45th Tank Platoon, the 76th Anti-Tank Platoon, the 11th Regiment for Communications, Informatics, and Cyber Defense, the 5th Intelligence and Reconnaissance Unit, and the 155th Combat Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron.

The following units were restructured: the Specialized Military Police Unit into the 17th Military Police Battalion, the 157th Logistics Regiment into the 157th Logistics Battalion, the 670th Logistics Regiment into the 670th Support Logistics Battalion, the Spatial Forces Command, and all territorial regiments, each with one assault squad.

The subsequent units were operationally integrated: fire support batteries under the aegis of the 1st and 72nd Brigades, the Kočevska Reka Barracks Unit under the 2nd Territorial Regiment, the Murska Sobota Barracks Unit under the 75th Territorial Regiment, the Vipava Barracks Unit under the 6th Territorial Regiment, and the Verification Center was assimilated into the General Staff of the Slovenian Armed Forces.



The following entities have been laid to rest: the Communications and Information Systems Unit, the Electronic Warfare Unit, alongside the supporting battalions of the 1st and 72nd Brigades.



The convened stakeholders were engaged by Defense Minister Borut Sajovic, who underscored the significance of the evolving security paradigm and the requisite strategic response thereto. The reconfiguration of the Slovenian Armed Forces contingents aligns with this objective and seeks to enhance operational efficacy.

The restructuring and establishment of these units follow strategic defense documents and confirm the commitment of the Slovenian Armed Forces to remain prepared in the future to fulfill all obligations and tasks both at home and within international organizations. The formation of the new structure of the Slovenian Armed Forces is aligned with the Resolution on the General Long-Term Development and Equipment Program, the guidelines of the Minister of Defense, and the vision for Slovenia’s military defense.

