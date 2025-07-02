Azerbaijan genuinely welcomes growing international image of Uzbekistan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. We are watching with great interest and joy the rapid development of Uzbekistan and the implementation of large-scale reforms across all areas. We are pleased to see Uzbekistan’s image on the international stage rising year by year, its economic potential growing, and many social issues being successfully addressed, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports.

“All of this is the result of the well-thought-out policy of the President and leadership of Uzbekistan. It is reflected in concrete programs. As friends and brothers, we are sincerely pleased by this,” the Azerbaijani head of state emphasized.