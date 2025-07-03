Azerbaijan reveals annual cargo traffic of Zangilan tanker
Azerbaijan’s Zangilan tanker, built by Baku Shipyard for Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping, marked its first anniversary after completing 39 voyages and transporting over 266,000 tons of cargo on the Alaca-Sangachal route.
