Kazakhstan launches cutting-edge agricultural drone production in Turkestan

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region

In Kazakhstan's Turkistan region, a $5 million high-tech facility has launched production of agricultural drones as part of the "Small Industrial Park" program. Backed by a Chinese investor, the plant can produce up to 600 drones per month with high automation.

