President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Khankendi Business Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. On July 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the Khankendi Business Center, part of the Khankendi Hotel Complex, Trend reports.

Ramin Guluzade, Head of the President's Administrative Services Department, briefed the head of state on the facilities established at the center.

The four-story Khankendi Business Center covers over 4,500 square meters and includes 24 office spaces and six meeting rooms. The center also houses the “Zefir Cafe & Terrace” restaurant, which accommodates 120 guests, along with stationery and printing services, dry cleaning, and laundry facilities.

As part of the reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, the center is designed to meet functional management principles and high service standards. It aims to provide a modern and comfortable business environment for resident companies. Intended for various entrepreneurial and corporate entities, the center will also help increase employment opportunities. In its initial phase, the Business Center will employ 20 people, 12 of whom are residents of Khankendi, Khojaly, Shusha, and other liberated territories, including one veteran of the Patriotic War.

The launch of this modern facility is expected to play a significant role in fostering a business environment in Khankendi, a historic Azerbaijani city following its liberation. The center will support job creation and contribute to the city’s overall development.

