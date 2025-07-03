SOFAZ transfer inflows to Azerbaijani state budget climb in 1H2025
In the first half of 2025, the transfer of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan to the state budget increased compared to the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy