Azerbaijan's transactions with American Express payment cards decrease
As of late May 2025, 7,600 transactions were made through American Express cards issued by resident financial institutions in Azerbaijan, totaling 900,000 manat ($531,000). Compared to April, the number of transactions dropped by 16.5 percent, and the transaction volume fell by 18.2 percent, or 200,000 manat ($118,000). In April, there were 9,100 transactions with a volume of 1.1 million manat ($649,000).
