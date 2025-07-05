Turkmenistan and UNDP join forces to advance securities market

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 5. Turkmenistan is moving forward with the development of its securities market under a joint initiative with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Trend reports via the UNDP.

Ashgabat hosted a seminar within the framework of the project implemented by UNDP and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan from July 2 through July 4. The program is aimed at strengthening the institutional and regulatory environment of the country's financial markets.

The seminar gathered specialists from the Ministry and the Ashgabat Stock Exchange. UNDP international expert Elena Andreeva presented the fundamentals of securities market operations, including financial instruments, market structure, depository systems, and the registration of property rights. Special attention was given to the role of registrars and depositories in ensuring transparency and investor protection.

Participants also discussed the draft national program for the development of the securities market until 2030, including a roadmap for implementation. In addition to group sessions, individual consultations were held to review recent progress in legislation and institutional reforms.

The initiative forms part of a broader strategy between Turkmenistan and the UNDP aimed at modernizing the country’s financial infrastructure. Core priorities include the development of a sound legislative base, an effective institutional setup, and a robust depository system, key components for a functioning and secure securities market.