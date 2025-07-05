Latvia assumes command of NATO mine countermeasures group in Belgium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The Latvian Navy officially assumed command of NATO's First Standing Mine Countermeasures Group (SNMCMG1) from the Belgian Navy in the port of Zeebrugge this week in an official change of command ceremony, Trend reports.

Captain (Navy) Jānis Auce of the Latvian Naval Forces has taken over leadership of the multinational staff aboard the Latvian Navy flagship, the command and support vessel A-53 Virsaitis, under the command of Lieutenant Commander Mareks Kibeļskis. Virsaitis now serves as the command platform, hosting the operational staff and enabling at-sea command and control capabilities.

“This is a significant milestone for the Latvian Navy. Taking command of SNMCMG1 is a testament to our professionalism and the high level of interoperability we share with our NATO allies. It is both a great responsibility and an honor to contribute to collective defense at a time of heightened geopolitical challenges,” said Captain Auce.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Admiral Jeroen van Zanten, Deputy Commander of NATO Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM); Rear Admiral Tanguy Botman, Commander of the Belgian Navy; and Captain Gvido Ļaudups, Deputy Military Representative of Latvia to NATO and the EU.

This marks the second time Latvia has been entrusted with leading SNMCMG1, the first being in 2017—highlighting the continued trust of NATO allies in Latvia’s naval competence and ability to lead strategically important missions in support of collective security.

Captain Auce brings extensive international experience to his new role, including service in the EU’s anti-piracy operation “Atalanta” and leadership positions within the Baltic Naval Squadron (BALTRON).

SNMCMG1 is part of the NATO Response Force and is tasked with mine-hunting and mine-neutralization operations, as well as demonstrating allied presence and readiness in Northern Europe, the Baltic Sea, and the Atlantic. Under Belgium’s previous command, the group participated in multinational exercises, conducted over 20 port visits, and identified 44 pieces of historic ordnance—13 of which were safely neutralized, significantly enhancing maritime safety in the Baltic Sea.

Latvia’s leadership of the current SNMCMG1 rotation will strengthen maritime security, reinforce allied presence in the region, and contribute to NATO’s deterrence and defense posture.