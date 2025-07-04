Kazakhstan spotlights bustling potential of Caspian Sea ports

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4.​ Kazakhstan actively develops the potential of ports in the Caspian Sea, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov said during the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Kazakhstan is becoming a reliable logistics hub connecting East and West, North and South. We are actively developing important multimodal routes—the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and North-South—as well as routes through Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Ongoing initiatives are being implemented to enhance the operational capacity and strategic viability of our maritime facilities in the Caspian region. A logistical container hub has been operationalized at the Aktau port, while a state-of-the-art multifunctional terminal is currently under construction at the Kuryk port," he stated.



Bektenov articulated that Kazakhstan has consistently championed multilateral collaboration and the establishment of a transparent economic ecosystem. Currently, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with the ECO member states is exhibiting favorable momentum.

