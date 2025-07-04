Iran augments lending of its service sector

In the first two months of the Iranian year 2025, loans granted by Iranian banks in the service sector grew by 39.2 percent compared to the same period last year. Banks provided nearly 2.98 quadrillion rials (about $4.96 billion) in loans, up from 2.25 quadrillion rials ($3.75 billion) previously. The majority of these loans supported working capital, enterprise establishment, and sector development.

