Azerbaijan, UAE exchange views on bilateral and regional issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Political Affairs Lana Zaki Nusseibeh within the framework of the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Khankendi on July 3, 2025, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

Meanwhile, at the meeting it was noted that close friendly and brotherly relations between the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and the UAE have created a solid basis for the development of our relations, and the role of the mechanism of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries in the further development of strategic partnership was discussed.

Moreover, satisfaction was expressed with cooperation in economic, trade, investment, energy, and humanitarian spheres, as well as mutually beneficial activities within the framework of international organizations and platforms such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Non-Aligned Movement, and UN Climate Change Conference.

The sides discussed successful joint projects in the field of alternative energy and highly appreciated the results achieved in this area.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the other side in detail on the reconstruction and rehabilitation works carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, the return of former IDPs to their homeland, and the mine hazard posing a serious threat to these processes.

The UAE's support to the humanitarian demining and reconstruction works in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation was highly appreciated.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.