President Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan in Khankendi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. On July 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in Khankendi, Trend reports.

The Pakistani Prime Minister commended the excellent organization of the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), praising Azerbaijan’s efforts to strengthen the organization.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauded the development of brotherly relations between the two countries, fondly recalling his visit to the city of Lachin this May and the trilateral meeting held in the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan format. The Prime Minister also noted the extensive restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in Karabakh, including in the city of Khankendi, and emphasized the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in all areas, including politics, economy, trade, investment, energy, and other sectors.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani Prime Minister for accepting the invitation and participating in the summit.

President Ilham Aliyev also recalled with satisfaction the Prime Minister’s visit to Lachin and the discussions held in the trilateral format.

During the conversation, the sides hailed the cooperation between their countries within international organizations and exchanged views on regional issues.

Will be updated