Turkmenistan endorses advanced tech upgrade plan for Turkmengaz
Turkmenistan is upgrading Turkmengaz's technical capacity by acquiring modern geophysical equipment to improve hydrocarbon exploration accuracy. The initiative, approved by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, aims to modernize geological work and enhance efficiency in the country’s fuel and energy sector.
