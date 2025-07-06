Chairman of Pakistan National Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan on visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. On July 6, Chairman of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on an official visit, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of the two countries were flying, the guest was met by Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis Musa Gasimli, head of the working group on interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan Kamaladdin Gafarov and other officials.

To note, speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will hold a number of meetings and discuss issues of development of bilateral relations as part of his official visit to Azerbaijan.