Turkmenistan, Commerzbank expand financial ties and discuss new investment prospects
Turkmenistan and Germany’s Commerzbank AG are exploring ways to deepen interbank cooperation and expand financing opportunities, particularly for SMEs and investment projects. At a meeting in Frankfurt, both sides discussed enhancing export financing and organizing joint business events to strengthen economic ties.
