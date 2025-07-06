Azerbaijani wrestlers continue to shine at U20 European Championship in Caorle

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. On the sixth day of the U20 European Wrestling Championship held in Caorle, Italy, competitions began in five additional weight categories, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani wrestlers delivered impressive performances and remain in contention for medals.

Bashir Verdiyev (61 kg) advanced to the semifinals after defeating Turkey’s Yusuf Kulali (5:2) and the UK’s Danush Jovkar (14:4). He lost to Russia’s Adlan Saitiev (5:17) in the semifinals and will compete for a bronze medal tomorrow.

Omar Gulmammadov (74 kg) also reached the semifinals with victories over Poland’s Antoni Majrak (13:3) and Belarus’s Muslim Makhmudov (12:2), but lost to Italy’s Raul Caso (2:5). He will also wrestle for bronze.

Mahammad Abbaszade (86 kg) secured wins against Switzerland’s Nik Scherrer (10:0) and Moldova’s Alexandru Bors (5:2), but fell to Turkey’s Ahmet Yagan (0:5) in the semifinals. He will fight for third place.

Anar Jafarli (92 kg) defeated Slovakia’s Fabio Gianetto (13:0) and Ukraine’s Yehor Khorokha (9:6) before losing to Russia’s Artur Togoev (0:10) in the semifinals. Jafarli will compete for bronze as well.

Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) delivered an outstanding performance, beating Bulgaria’s Dian Manev (12:1), Poland’s Michal Dubowski (11:0), and France’s Levan Lagvilava (13:2) to reach the final. He will face Russia’s Inal Gagloev in the gold medal match.