Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 6 July 2025 05:13 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 94.5 manat, or $55.6 (1.7 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold decreased by 28 manat, or $16.47 (0.5 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,658 manat ($3,330).

Gold ounce value change

June 23

5,710 manat ($3,360)

June 30

5,586 manat ($3,290)

June 24

5,692 manat ($3,350)

July 1

5,650 manat ($3,320)

June 25

5,655 manat ($3,330)

July 2

5,677 manat ($3,340)

June 26

-

July 3

5,696 manat

June 27

-

July 4

($3,350)

Average weekly rate

5,686 manat ($3,340

Average weekly rate

5,658 manat ($3,330)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.6 manat, or $0.95 (1.9 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 61.78 manat, or $36.34, which is one percent, or 0.48 manat ($0.28), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change

June 23

61.29 manat ($36.05)

June 30

61.48 manat ($36.16)

June 24

61.48 manat ($36.16)

July 1

61.5 manat ($36.18)

June 25

61.13 manat ($35.9)

July 2

61.37 manat ($36.1)

June 26

-

July 3

61.9 manat ($36.4)

June 27

-

July 4

62.6 manat ($36.8)

Average weekly rate

61.3 manat ($36.06)

Average weekly rate

61.78 manat ($36.34)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week grew by 36.15 manat, or $21.26 (1.6 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum lifted by 138.6 manat, or $81.5 (6.3 percent), to 2,340 manat ($1,380) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change

June 23

2,156 manat ($1,270)

June 30

2,328 manat ($1,370)

June 24

2,203 manat ($1,301)

July 1

2,306 manat ($1,356)

June 25

2,246 manat ($1,320)

July 2

2,313 manat ($1,360)

June 26

-

July 3

2,390 manat ($1,410)

June 27

-

July 4

2,364 manat ($1,390)

Average weekly rate

2,202 manat ($1,300)

Average weekly rate

2,340 manat ($1,380)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 15 manat ($8.8), or 0.8 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium surged by 125.6 manat ($74), or seven percent, compared to last week, to 1,929 manat ($1,130).

Palladium ounce value change

June 23

1,785 manat ($1,050)

June 30

1,960 manat ($1,150)

June 24

1,815 manat ($1,067)

July 1

1,899 manat ($1,117)

June 25

1,812 manat ($1,063)

July 2

1,902 manat ($1,120)

June 26

-

July 3

1,941 manat ($1,142)

June 27

-

July 4

1,945 manat ($1,144)

Average weekly rate

1,804 manat ($1,060)

Average weekly rate

1,929 manat ($1,130)

Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on June 26 and 27, Armed Forces Day, as the dates fell on non-working days.

