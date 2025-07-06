Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 94.5 manat, or $55.6 (1.7 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold decreased by 28 manat, or $16.47 (0.5 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,658 manat ($3,330).
|
Gold ounce value change
|
June 23
|
5,710 manat ($3,360)
|
June 30
|
5,586 manat ($3,290)
|
June 24
|
5,692 manat ($3,350)
|
July 1
|
5,650 manat ($3,320)
|
June 25
|
5,655 manat ($3,330)
|
July 2
|
5,677 manat ($3,340)
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
5,696 manat
|
June 27
|
-
|
July 4
|
($3,350)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,686 manat ($3,340
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,658 manat ($3,330)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.6 manat, or $0.95 (1.9 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 61.78 manat, or $36.34, which is one percent, or 0.48 manat ($0.28), more than last week's figure.
|
Silver ounce value change
|
June 23
|
61.29 manat ($36.05)
|
June 30
|
61.48 manat ($36.16)
|
June 24
|
61.48 manat ($36.16)
|
July 1
|
61.5 manat ($36.18)
|
June 25
|
61.13 manat ($35.9)
|
July 2
|
61.37 manat ($36.1)
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
61.9 manat ($36.4)
|
June 27
|
-
|
July 4
|
62.6 manat ($36.8)
|
Average weekly rate
|
61.3 manat ($36.06)
|
Average weekly rate
|
61.78 manat ($36.34)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week grew by 36.15 manat, or $21.26 (1.6 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum lifted by 138.6 manat, or $81.5 (6.3 percent), to 2,340 manat ($1,380) compared to last week's figure.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
June 23
|
2,156 manat ($1,270)
|
June 30
|
2,328 manat ($1,370)
|
June 24
|
2,203 manat ($1,301)
|
July 1
|
2,306 manat ($1,356)
|
June 25
|
2,246 manat ($1,320)
|
July 2
|
2,313 manat ($1,360)
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
2,390 manat ($1,410)
|
June 27
|
-
|
July 4
|
2,364 manat ($1,390)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,202 manat ($1,300)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,340 manat ($1,380)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 15 manat ($8.8), or 0.8 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium surged by 125.6 manat ($74), or seven percent, compared to last week, to 1,929 manat ($1,130).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
June 23
|
1,785 manat ($1,050)
|
June 30
|
1,960 manat ($1,150)
|
June 24
|
1,815 manat ($1,067)
|
July 1
|
1,899 manat ($1,117)
|
June 25
|
1,812 manat ($1,063)
|
July 2
|
1,902 manat ($1,120)
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
1,941 manat ($1,142)
|
June 27
|
-
|
July 4
|
1,945 manat ($1,144)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,804 manat ($1,060)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,929 manat ($1,130)
Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on June 26 and 27, Armed Forces Day, as the dates fell on non-working days.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel