Kazakhstan sees surge in daily bank transfers in 5M2025
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
From January through May 2025, Kazakhstan's Interbank Money Transfer System processed an average of 146,500 daily transactions totaling 6.2 trillion tenge (~$11.78 billion), marking a 24.3 percent increase in volume from the previous year.
