Kazakhstan eyes cable transport partnership with French firm POMA

Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction, Yersayin Nagaspayev, sat down with Anton Chudayev, President of French cable transport company POMA CIS, to chew the fat about infrastructure cooperation. The discussions revolved around bringing production closer to home, passing the baton on technology, and crafting cable transport systems that would elevate urban living and tourism to new heights.

