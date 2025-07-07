96 kg of used batteries collected and handed over as part of the “Return batteries – protect nature” project

With the aim of properly sorting and environmentally safe disposal of unusable electric batteries, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in collaboration with the Red Hearts Foundation, is successfully implementing the “Return batteries – protect nature” project.

As part of the project, a total of 96 kilograms of used batteries were collected by eco-volunteers from various locations and handed over to the “Waste Management Center” LLC for safe disposal.

Volunteers actively participated in the collection process at several locations, including Secondary School No. 19 in Baku, the Gutgashenly-2, Neftchilar, and 8th Microdistrict-2 branches of the “Araz” supermarket chain, the Ganjlik Mall branch of the “Bravo” supermarket chain, the head office of AccessBank, and other locations.

This initiative not only contributes to environmental protection but also serves as an important social message, promoting ecological responsibility within society and encouraging sustainable lifestyle habits.

“Red Hearts” was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which operates as a foundation from 2020, mainly contributes to the formation of a culture of philanthropy in our country. Addressing sensitive and important issues such as environmental protection, ecological balance restoration, education, training, and enlightenment, “Red Hearts” engages in social initiatives. By visiting https://redhearts.az you can get acquainted with Fund’s activities and support by making a donation.