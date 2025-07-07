A Landmark Achievement in Economic Science: UNEC Journal Indexed in SCOPUS

The Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has marked yet another significant milestone in the field of scientific research.

One of UNEC’s academic publications, the Journal of Economic Sciences: Theory and Practice, has been indexed in the prestigious SCOPUS scientific database. This marks the second UNEC journal to be included in SCOPUS within the past year. Notably, this accomplishment represents a historic first for Azerbaijan: The Journal of Economic Sciences: Theory and Practice is the first Azerbaijani journal in the field of economics to be indexed in SCOPUS.

The journal’s inclusion in SCOPUS not only signifies the global recognition and visibility of its scholarly articles and a substantial increase in citation rates, but also reflects the growing international presence of UNEC researchers within the global academic community. It is a testament to the quality and compliance of their research with rigorous scientific standards. This achievement is expected to significantly bolster UNEC’s reputation on the international stage, accelerating its advancement as a research-driven university within the global scientific arena.