Uzbekistan’s energy transition gains momentum with solar and wind power
Photo: EBRD
Uzbekistan’s solar and wind power plants produced 5 billion kWh of electricity by early July 2025, saving 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Total renewable generation, including hydro, reached 8.74 billion kWh, supplying energy to millions of households.
