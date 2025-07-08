Iran sheds light on upcoming foreign investment in Hamadan province

Licenses for foreign investments worth $12.7 million were approved in Hamadan Province, Iran, from March 21 to June 21, 2025, Trend reports. The investments cover six projects in industries such as solar panel parts, fruit processing, and steelmaking. These projects are expected to create 190 jobs and involve investors from China, Türkiye, and the UAE.

