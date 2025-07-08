Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 58th session of Executive Council of Int'l Civil Defence Organization (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The 58th session of the Executive Council of the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) has started its work in Baku, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend.

The session with the participation of senior officials of the bodies responsible for emergency management of the ICDO member countries will last two days

The official opening ceremony of the 58th session of the ICDO Executive Council was held today.

After the performance of the ICDO anthem, the Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, delivered an opening speech.

Welcoming the participants of the session, the minister noted that dynamically developing Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, has hosted many prestigious international events in recent years, and the session of the ICDO Executive Council is one of such important events.

The minister pointed out that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of international cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of consequences of emergencies.

He emphasized the importance of the International Civil Defense Organization in terms of organizing global and coordinated activities in the fight against natural disasters.

Heydarov presented general information on the work done in Azerbaijan in recent years in the field of emergency management and wished success to the session.

Then, the President of the ICDO Executive Council, the Minister of Russia for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, Alexander Kurenkov, and Acting Secretary General of the ICDO, Roman Lapin, spoke about the importance of the session and the issues facing it.

Then, a review of the implementation of the decisions of the 57th session of the Executive Council and a report by Lapin on the activities of the ICDO in the inter-sessional period were heard.

At the 58th session of the ICDO Executive Council, which will last until July 9, it is expected to discuss the financial and administrative reports of the organization, medium-term development priorities, goals and areas of activity, an action plan to strengthen international cooperation based on the presentation of the development strategy, as well as the adoption of relevant decisions, including the definition of the theme of the World Civil Defense Day 2027.

