Kazakhstan's Ozenmunaigas announces oil output data for 1H2025

KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov held a production meeting in Zhanaozen to assess the performance of JSC "Ozenmunaigas" (OMG), which produced 2.526 million tons of oil in the first half of 2025. OMG is implementing enhanced recovery technologies and infrastructure modernization projects, including slimhole drilling and polymer flooding.

