Kazakhstan's Ozenmunaigas announces oil output data for 1H2025
KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov held a production meeting in Zhanaozen to assess the performance of JSC "Ozenmunaigas" (OMG), which produced 2.526 million tons of oil in the first half of 2025. OMG is implementing enhanced recovery technologies and infrastructure modernization projects, including slimhole drilling and polymer flooding.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy