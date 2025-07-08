Kazakhstan hits new high in card transactions in May 2025
Photo: Artificial Intelligence
In May 2025, Kazakhstani payment card transactions hit a record 18.1 trillion tenge ($34.4B), with cashless payments growing 18.7 percent from the previous year. Cashless transactions rose 11.9 percent to 1.2 billion, while cash withdrawals fell slightly in number but increased 11.4 percent in volume.
