Azerbaijani diaspora spotlights important contribution to ties with Ukraine (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The Azerbaijani diaspora is rolling up their sleeves to showcase Azerbaijan's cultural heritage across different corners of Ukraine, particularly in Odessa, even with the storm clouds of war hanging overhead, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The committee acknowledged that initiatives executed in Odessa, positioned along the Black Sea coastline and classified as a premier tourist hub within Ukraine, significantly enhance the bilateral dynamics between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.



The Azerbaijan Park, presently earmarked for development in Odessa, occupies a distinctive position within this portfolio of initiatives. The fiscal backing for this initiative, which commenced with the endorsement of Odessa's municipal leader Gennady Trukhanov, is additionally facilitated by stakeholders from the diaspora community.

The park, with an area of ​​more than three hectares, will have corners reflecting the history and culture of Azerbaijan, recreation areas for children and adults, sports grounds, a museum, and a photo zone 'Azerbaijan.' The city community highly appreciates this project and believes that the park will become an interesting place for both citizens and tourists.

"This park will tell Odessa residents about the Republic of Azerbaijan, its successes, heroes, and the ties between Ukraine and Azerbaijan over many years. I hope that the park will become an adornment of our city," said Mikhail Zveryakov, professor at Odessa National University of Economics.

Along with this, on the initiative of Shamil Guliyev, a member of the board of the Birlik organization, one of the largest mosques in Ukraine is being built in Odessa. The complex, with a total area of ​​2,758 square meters, will have separate prayer halls for men and women, a guest house, and other functional premises.

Ayaz Aliyev, a member of the board of the Birlik organization, noted that construction work is in its final stages.

Leveraging the diplomatic backing of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine, the nomenclature of Ganja city has been integrated into the wayfinding signage strategically positioned in the urban core. The signage delineates that the spatial separation from Odessa to the historical Azerbaijani metropolis of Ganja is quantified at 1,410 kilometers.



It is pertinent to note that the formal designation of Ganja and Odessa as sister cities occurred during the diplomatic engagement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Azerbaijan in the year 2019.

