New border crossing point debuts on Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 8. The presidents of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon and Sadyr Zhaparov, participated in a virtual ceremony to inaugurate the Tojvaron-Karamyk border crossing point on the state border between the two countries, Trend reports via the Tajik president's administration.

The ceremony was attended by regional authorities and residents from the border districts of Lakhsh in Tajikistan and Chong-Alay in Kyrgyzstan, highlighting the importance of enhanced connectivity and cooperation between the neighboring regions.

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Zhaparov is undertaking a state visit to Tajikistan on July 8–9, following an official invitation from President Emomali Rahmon. This visit follows the signing of the Treaty on the State Border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in Bishkek on March 13, 2025, a landmark agreement that helped resolve decades-long border disputes dating back to the Soviet era and marked a turning point in bilateral relations.

During the visit, both countries signed and exchanged several key agreements to deepen their cooperation. These included an agreement on confidence-building measures, a pact between the Government of Tajikistan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan establishing the Tajik-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council, and an agreement to create a Business Council between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of both countries.

