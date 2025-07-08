Azerbaijan explores ways to boost private sector entry into global markets

Photo: Mikayil Jabbarov / X

Azerbaijan is actively exploring strategies to boost private sector access to foreign markets, as highlighted by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov during a recent panel on sustainable development. Discussions also emphasized the country’s role in regional trade, energy diplomacy, and the green transition.

