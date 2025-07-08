Uzbekistan aims to modernize energy grid through contract with Chinese company
Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan is set to upgrade two major substations in Tashkent through a new contract with a Chinese company. The project will introduce cutting-edge gas-insulated switchgear technology to enhance reliability, safety, and environmental performance, marking a significant step in modernizing the country’s energy infrastructure.
