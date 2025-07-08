Azerbaijan's Vagif Days set to bring poetry lovers together again

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8.​ The next Vagif Poetry Days will be held under the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, a source in the ministry told Trend.

This year, the tapestry of verse will weave its way through the vibrant landscapes and diverse corners of Azerbaijan.

The event will start on July 14 in the Gazakh district, where Molla Panah Vagif was born.

The Poetry Days, which will continue in Ganja city on July 15 and in the Aghdam district on July 16, will conclude in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha, on July 17-18. Renowned literary and art figures and state and government representatives will participate in the events to be held in Shusha.

Within the framework of the poetry days, poetry hours, book exhibitions and presentations, musical compositions, a scientific conference, theatrical performances, and various literary and artistic programs will be organized in various historical and cultural places of Gazakh, Ganja, Aghdam, and Shusha, including the museum-mausoleum complex of Molla Panah Vagif restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Natavan's house, the Karabakh hotel, and Mehmandarov's mansion.

The foundation of the Vagif Poetry Days was laid in Shusha in 1982 at the initiative of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. It was on that date that the Mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif and the House of Poetry were solemnly opened with the participation of the Great Leader, and it was decided to hold the Vagif Poetry Days on his instructions. This poetry holiday, which was held annually until 1991, traditionally began in the poet's homeland, Gazakh, and ended in the mysterious Jidir Duzu plain of Shusha.

After the liberation of Shusha from occupation as a result of the glorious victory of the brave Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Vagif Poetry Days began to be held again in his native land—the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

This year, Vagif Poetry Days will weave a tapestry of unforgettable moments for those who dance with words, embrace the written art, and cherish the essence of culture.

