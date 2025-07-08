Iran’s drilling giant reaffirms dedication to domestic production
The National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) is prioritizing domestic production of drilling rigs and spare parts. A third drilling rig was recently manufactured locally, saving $7 million. The company continues to expand its operations, playing a key role in Iran’s oil and gas sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy