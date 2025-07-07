Shell projects lower upstream output in Q2
Photo: Shell
Shell has released its second-quarter 2025 outlook for its upstream segment, forecasting lower production due to scheduled maintenance and the recently completed sale of its Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) operations in Nigeria.
