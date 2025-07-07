Kyzylorda in Kazakhstan rolling out new industrial zone to ramp up local output

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda region

Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda is launching a new small industrial zone on the left bank of the Syr Darya River. Supported by local and national authorities, the project aims to boost regional industrial capacity by hosting several production workshops including dairy, confectionery, and semi-finished food manufacturing.

