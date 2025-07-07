Kyzylorda in Kazakhstan rolling out new industrial zone to ramp up local output
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda region
Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda is launching a new small industrial zone on the left bank of the Syr Darya River. Supported by local and national authorities, the project aims to boost regional industrial capacity by hosting several production workshops including dairy, confectionery, and semi-finished food manufacturing.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy