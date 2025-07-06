Azerbaijan provides financial assistance to establish Youth Center in Kenya (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan provides financial assistance to establish Youth Center in Kenya

Politics Materials 6 July 2025 13:36 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan provides financial assistance to establish Youth Center in Kenya

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The Azerbaijan International Development Assistance Agency (AIDA), which operates under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has joined the project to establish a Youth Leadership and Innovation Center in Kenya. The center will operate in the capital Nairobi, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The aim of the project is to improve the qualifications and role of young people in society, develop leadership qualities and intensify efforts to build a successful career.

The presentation ceremony of the Center took place on July 4. AIDA financial assistance in the amount of $34,000, allocated for the logistical support of the project and calculated for two stages, was presented to the Center by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev.

A letter of intent was signed at the ceremony between AIDA, the Kenya Institute of Special Education and Training and other project partners.

The speakers assessed AIDA’s participation in this humanitarian project as an integral part of the dynamically developing relations between Azerbaijan and Kenya.

