Azerbaijan Materials 5 July 2025 21:03 (UTC +04:00)
Three Azerbaijani boxers claim bronze at World Cup in Astana
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Three Azerbaijani boxers have secured bronze medals at the Boxing World Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan, following the conclusion of the semifinal bouts, Trend reports.

The medalists include Subkhan Mammadov (50 kg), Mahammadali Ghasymzade (60 kg), and Magomed Abdullayev (+90 kg), all of whom reached the semifinals to guarantee podium finishes.

The tournament features over 300 athletes from 30 countries. The final bouts and closing ceremony are scheduled to take place tomorrow.

