Azerbaijani athlete becomes European champion

Society Materials 4 July 2025 22:55 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The European Junior Championships continue in the Italian city of Caorle, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

The fifth day of women's wrestling competitions has ended.

Ruzanna Mamedova (62 kg) met German Leonie Steigert in the final. In a tense fight, R. Mamedova won with a score of 4:3 and became the European champion among juniors for the second time in a row.

Zahra Kerimzade (72 kg) lost to Croatian Veronika Wilka with a score of 2:8 in the consolation match.

Thus, the women's team of Azerbaijan completed the continental championship with 2 gold medals.

Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) became the European champion earlier.

