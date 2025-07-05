CNPC announces tender for chemical procurement in Turkmenistan

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) in Turkmenistan has announced an international tender (CIT-25012-MR) for the purchase of hydrochloric acid for well acidizing operations at the Bagtyyarlyk Contractual Territory. Interested companies must submit applications by July 17, 2025, to receive tender documentation.

