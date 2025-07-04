Turkmenistan initiates modernization of ECO transport infrastructure

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4. Turkmenistan has taken the initiative to update and improve existing logistics and transport operations within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), considering modern challenges and needs of the region, Trend reports.

In his speech at the XVII ECO Summit, Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov stressed the importance of developing transport infrastructure, including modernization of Turkmenbashi International Sea Port, as well as improving rail and road routes linking Europe and Asia. According to him, these measures will strengthen the transit potential and strengthen economic ties between the countries.

“Our transport corridors should meet modern requirements, be sustainable, safe, and effectively connect the ECO countries in the Eurasian space,” Meredov emphasized.

He underlined the necessity of creating new logistics routes, introducing modern digital solutions in the transportation system, and ensuring environmental sustainability.