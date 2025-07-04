Chinese Hua Rui to establish concrete block plant in Kyrgyzstan
China’s Hua Rui company will build a plant to produce autoclaved aerated concrete blocks in Kyrgyzstan’s Chui region under an investment agreement with the Cabinet of Ministers. The plant will be completed within five years and aims to bolster domestic industry and exports.
