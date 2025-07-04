Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs debate international issues in Khankendi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit in Khankendi on July 3, 2025, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

The meeting discussed the current state of the Azerbaijani-Pakistani strategic partnership, opportunities for expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Moreover, it was emphasized at the meeting that the dynamics of mutual high-level and high-level visits and the intensity of our political dialogue in recent times play an important role in the transition of our bilateral relations to a fundamentally new stage and their further enrichment.

In the course of the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation in economic ties, trade, investment, energy security, transport, and other promising areas.

The parties exchanged views on regional developments, challenges, and opportunities, and, as in the bilateral format, a consensus was reached that Azerbaijan and Pakistan have always supported each other's legitimate interests on regional issues and will continue mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of our states and peoples.

Subsequently, the ministers had a broad exchange of views on initiatives within the framework of Pakistan's presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in July.

The meeting also discussed other bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.