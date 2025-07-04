Ensuring the rights of Western Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia is of great importance - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Ensuring the rights of Western Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia is of great importance, said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “Last month, we highly appreciate the unanimous adoption by all 57 member states of a resolution supporting the right of return of Azerbaijanis forcibly displaced from Armenia at the session of the Council of Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Istanbul.”