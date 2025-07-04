ECO sets scene for next summit with venue and date notice

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4.​ The next summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is scheduled for 2027 and will be held in Iran, Trend reports via ECO.

"In the future, the next ECO summit is scheduled for 2027 and will be held in the Islamic Republic of Iran, which will allow us to continue moving towards regional cooperation and progress," the ECO statement said.

The statement noted that the 17th ECO summit in Khankendi became the most important platform for strengthening the common commitment of member states to sustainable economic growth, deepening regional integration, and inclusive development. An important contractual event took place at the summit, during which the Republic of Kazakhstan signed the Charter of the ECO Clean Energy Center, located in Baku.

A number of multilateral forums were also held within the framework of the summit. On July 1, the ECO Youth Forum on the theme "Strengthening the Role of Youth in Building a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future" was held in Aghdam. Following this, on July 2, the ECO Women's Forum was held in Lachin, dedicated to the theme "Strengthening the Role of Women in Building a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future". On the same day, the 6th ECO Business Forum was held in Fuzuli, bringing together entrepreneurs and investors under the motto "Promoting Investment and Trade as a Catalyst for Sustainable Development in the ECO Region".

The meaningful discussions and ideas voiced at the Youth, Women's, and Business Forums within the ECO Week will form the basis of the new strategic document of the Organization - "Strategic Goals of Economic Cooperation - 2035", the statement emphasized.

