Turkmenistan urges coordination of energy policy of ECO countries

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4. Turkmenistan has urged member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to actively strengthen their joint energy policy to enhance energy security and implement large-scale infrastructure projects in the region, Trend reports.

Speaking at the XVII ECO summit, Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov suggested strengthening the coordination of energy policy, introducing unified standards and rules for managing energy resources, as well as intensifying cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources.

“We propose to strengthen the energy policy of the member states, coordinate actions in this direction, and form a unified approach to the sustainable use of energy resources in the region,” Meredov said.

He noted that Turkmenistan has significant opportunities to expand energy infrastructure and ensure reliable energy supplies to the countries of the region. Among the priorities are support for energy projects with a total investment of over $500 million and assistance to member countries in modernizing their energy systems.