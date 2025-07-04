Shehbaz Sharif unveils green agenda: Pakistan backs sustainable development within ECO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. At the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Khankendi, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proposed the development of low-carbon corridors across the ECO region.

The initiative envisions the establishment of a regional carbon market, disaster resilience systems, and a platform for mobilizing climate finance. Its goals include promoting sustainable economic growth, creating green jobs—particularly for youth and women—and supporting vulnerable regions.

As a country deeply affected by the impacts of climate change, Pakistan is seeking to enhance regional cooperation on sustainable development.

At the COP29 summit held in Baku in November 2024, Pakistan took an active role in advocating for stronger climate diplomacy and increased financial support for climate-vulnerable countries. Sharif expressed hope that the summit would serve as a “finance COP,” restoring trust in climate pledges and boosting funding for developing nations. At the ECO summit, he again emphasized the need for developed countries to fulfill their climate finance commitments.

Within the ECO framework, Pakistan is also working to strengthen regional integration and trade, particularly through the development of transport corridors such as the North–South route. These projects are viewed as vital to expanding market access and deepening regional connectivity.

To bring this low-carbon vision to life, significant investment in green projects will be needed, alongside the creation of carbon trading mechanisms and modern infrastructure. The success of the initiative will depend on the political will of ECO member states and effective collaboration. If realized, Pakistan’s proposal could become a major step toward a greener regional economy and serve as a model for other developing nations.