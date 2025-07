BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4.​ I express my gratitude to the dear Azerbaijani people and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for organizing the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the 17th Summit of the ECO held in Khankendi today, Trend reports.

