Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Audit Institution reviews Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. A delegation of the Supreme Audit Court of Saudi Arabia is visiting Baku to conduct a collegial assessment of the Accounts Chamber's activity, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts.

According to the information, the delegation of the Supreme Audit Office of Saudi Arabia (SAO) was received by Deputy Chairman of the Accounts Chamber Nasir Sadigov.

Deputy Chairman of the Accounting Chamber thanked the delegation for the assessment initiative and emphasized the importance of the existing cooperation between the two institutions. He noted that the activities of the Court of Accounts have been previously evaluated by other SAOs, and these processes were successfully completed.

The head of the delegation of the Saudi Arabian SAO expressed gratitude to the management and staff of the Accounting Chamber for hospitality, provided brief information on the peer reviews conducted by the SAO, and expressed confidence that this project will also be successfully implemented.